ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid: We support Ireland every step of the way ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, with the Arraiolos Group in Greece.
President Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, with the Arraiolos Group in Greece. Source: Office of the President
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins on Friday, to whom Estonia as a member of the EU, confirmed its solidarity and support for the Brexit negotiations.

"Ireland has to make difficult choices and sacrifices if the UK leaves without a treaty. The UK's recent proposals are the basis for further talks, but there is still work ahead of the forthcoming European Council. Unfortunately, we all need to be prepared as countries for the worst-case scenario and ensure that the rights of our citizens and the interests of businesses are protected," President Kaljulaid said during his meeting with the Irish Head of State.

The Heads of State also discussed issues related to the climate crisis and exchanged experiences on Ireland's candidacy for the UN Security Council from 2021–2022.

President Kersti Kaljulaid and President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins. Source: Office of the President

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in Greece on Friday at a meeting of the Arraiolos Group, composed of Heads of State not participating in the European Council.

In her speech, the Head of State said that the European Union has two strong pillars – the EIDAS Regulation facilitating the use of cross-border e-services and the General Data Protection Regulation – helping to build a strong, digitally connected European Union.

"We have a competitive advantage, but in order to be able to make full use of our advantage, it must be accompanied by permissive legislation," Kaljulaid said.

 In the context of the migration crisis, the Kaljulaid noted that much more needs to be done to tackle the root causes. For example, Estonia is helping in Africa to promote eGovernment capacities in countries that have the potential to contribute to their development.

 Kaljulaid also touched on climate change and explained that Estonia has joined the European Union agreement on climate neutrality by 2050. "Achieving the goals of climate neutrality can also be viewed as an economically positive project. For this we need a strong European Union, so we would have a supportive regulatory environment," she said.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kersti kaljulaidarraiolos groupireland michael d. higgins


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:13

Wages in Europe must level out, says head of European trade union body

17:53

RB Rail to verify European conformity of Rail Baltica infrastructure

17:19

Kaljulaid: We support Ireland every step of the way

16:58

M.V.Wool listeria scandal having no impact on supermarket sales

16:38

Gallery: Ratas meets with German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer Updated

16:20

Helme: Money laundering prevention requires fast, flexible action

15:54

New Estonian ambassador to Sweden presented credentials to king

15:38

Maxima: Individual tax burden in Estonia half that in Latvia

15:05

Jevgeni Ossinovski: Education is the best public investment

14:39

Paper: Operators not interested in Saaremaa-Latvia ferry service

14:14

Culture is happening: Oct. 11-17

13:43

Pakistan national victim of racial abuse at PPA office

13:24

September registered unemployment at 4.8 percent

12:51

Paper: Administrative reform lowers number of presidential electors

12:27

Children without residency permits have right to school places

11:52

Fuel meant for farmers being sold in Tallinn, Tartu

11:16

Increase in deportation of foreign sex workers from Estonia

10:42

President Kaljulaid on working visit to Athens

10:13

Reinsalu: We won't abandon our principles over Erdoğan threats

09:16

Judge caught drunk driving resigns

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: