President Kaljulaid on working visit to Athens

President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a one-day working visit to Athens on Friday, where she will attend a meeting with the other heads of state of the Arraiolos Group to discuss security, economic and migration issues.

While in Athens, Kaljulaid is also scheduled to meet one-on-one with Irish President Michael D. Higgins to discuss the climate crisis, multilateralism as well as Brexit, the Office of the President said.

The Arraiolos Group is a gathering of the heads of state not participating in the European Council which has held a series of informal meetings since 2003. Present at this year's meeting will be the presidents of Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Germany, Slovenia and Hungary.

Kaljulaid will return to Estonia on Friday night.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!