ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Department of Cyber ​​Diplomacy to launch later this year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

A cyber diplomacy department will be launched at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs later this year, it was announced on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu put forward the proposal which was agreed upon on Thursday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also include the development of international cooperation in the cybersecurity field.

"Countries are increasingly prioritising cybersecurity and safety in their foreign policy aims and our allies see Estonia as a leader in this field," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

The new department will be headed by Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar a diplomatic representative with special powers in the field of cybersecurity. The department will help Estonia to speak more effectively at the global level and ensure that the country remains at the forefront of developments, a statement said.

It will also contribute to sectoral discussions in international organisations, promote bilateral and multilateral relations, supervise development cooperation in the cyber field and participate in formats related to internet freedom.

The department will start work this fall.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of foreign affairscyber securityurmas reinsalu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
13:17

New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president

12:28

Party leaders disagree with Helme's Ukrainian visa comments

11:50

Green Party to pay debts within a year, plan to stand in local elections

10:52

University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings

09:24

New rules for electric scooters will come into force next summer

Opinion
Business
11.09

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11.09

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

09.09

Ministry of Finance forecasting €69 million more tax revenue for 2019

09.09

Pensions to increase by eight percent in April 2020

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
20:05

Tartu University researchers help reveal Scythians' true identity

19:25

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

19:02

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

18:29

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

18:05

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

17:29

Department of Cyber ​​Diplomacy to launch later this year

17:10

Tensions in the studio as party chairpersons debate budget, pensions

16:54

Man arrested in Õismäe has history of possessing explosives Updated

16:45

Church bells to toll on anniversary of mass fleeing of Estonians in 1944

16:17

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date

15:45

Gallery: Fifth Tallinn Architecture Biennial opens

15:42

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

15:15

Simplified visa process to visit St Petersburg launches in October

14:43

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic at public events

13:17

New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president

12:28

Party leaders disagree with Helme's Ukrainian visa comments

11:50

Green Party to pay debts within a year, plan to stand in local elections

10:52

University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings

09:24

New rules for electric scooters will come into force next summer

11.09

Reform MP: Rescinding Ukraine visa waiver is radical foreign policy step

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: