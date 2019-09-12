Department of Cyber ​​Diplomacy to launch later this year

A cyber diplomacy department will be launched at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs later this year, it was announced on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu put forward the proposal which was agreed upon on Thursday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also include the development of international cooperation in the cybersecurity field.

"Countries are increasingly prioritising cybersecurity and safety in their foreign policy aims and our allies see Estonia as a leader in this field," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

The new department will be headed by Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar a diplomatic representative with special powers in the field of cybersecurity. The department will help Estonia to speak more effectively at the global level and ensure that the country remains at the forefront of developments, a statement said.

It will also contribute to sectoral discussions in international organisations, promote bilateral and multilateral relations, supervise development cooperation in the cyber field and participate in formats related to internet freedom.

The department will start work this fall.

