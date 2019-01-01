Gallery and video | Freedom Square concert and fireworks

Estonia's centennial year received a great send-off on Tallinn's Freedom Square on Monday evening, with thousands attending the Full Speed Ahead, Estonia! concert and the following fireworks.

The traditional new year's speech was broadcast from Pärnu this year, where President Kersti Kaljulaid thanked all those who have played a part in Estonia's centennial celebrations.

The evening culminated in fireworks: watch the turn of the year in the ETV clip below.