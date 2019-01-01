news

Gallery and video | Freedom Square concert and fireworks

News
ERR
Turn of the year at Tallinn's Freedom Sq
Photo: Turn of the year at Tallinn's Freedom Sq Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's centennial year received a great send-off on Tallinn's Freedom Square on Monday evening, with thousands attending the Full Speed Ahead, Estonia! concert and the following fireworks.

The traditional new year's speech was broadcast from Pärnu this year, where President Kersti Kaljulaid thanked all those who have played a part in Estonia's centennial celebrations.

The evening culminated in fireworks: watch the turn of the year in the ETV clip below.

Editor: Dario Cavegn



HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Gallery and video | Freedom Square concert and fireworks

