Full Speed Ahead, Estonia! celebration to connect towns on New Year's Eve

Estonia's centennial year will go out with a bang with coordinated New Year's Eve celebrations across the country.
New Year's Eve will mark the end of the Republic of Estonia's centennial year with a joint celebration titled "Full Speed Ahead, Estonia!" in 15 cities and towns across the country.

The centennial-concluding celebration will be held simultaneously in 15 towns and cities across Estonia: Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Narva, Rakvere, Jõhvi, Jõgeva, Paide, Kuressaare, Kärdla, Võru, Valga, Põlva, Rapla, and Haapsalu. All events will be free of charge.

"The centennial year has brought the people of Estonia closer together, and provided us with thousands of emotions," said Jaanus Rohumaa, head of the Government Office's Organising Committee of Estonia 100. "With this concluding party, we will be doing something that has never been done in Estonia before."

According to Mr Rohumaa, this celebration will be an expression of gratitude by the Estonian people to itself for a terrific centennial year. "The party is free of charge everywhere, and everyone is very much invited," he added.

"People will remember 2018 as a year of extraordinary events," said Maarja-Liisa Soe, head of programme on the organising committee. "Inspired by this, we are organising a final joint jubilee celebration, 'Full Speed Ahead, Estonia!' in Estonian town squares on 31 December. The final jubilee celebration will be held concurrently in 15 towns and cities across Estonia, kicking off our country's next 100 years."

During the day on Monday, the final joint dance of the Estonia 100 initiative Dancing Estonia will begin at 15:00 EET in the town squares of 16 towns and cities across Estonia: Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Narva, Rakvere, Viljandi, Jõhvi, Jõgeva, Paide, Kuressaare, Kärdla, Võru, Valga, Põlva, Rapla, and Haapsalu. Steps to the dance will be taught to all participants on site beginning at 14:00.

The final anniversary celebrations will begin at 23:00 at the latest in all participating towns and cities across the country. Click here for more information.

The centennial period of the Republic of Estonia will officially run through 2 February 2020, marking the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty. In 2019, events will focus primarily on Estonia's War of Independence.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonia 100new year's eveevents


