In New Year's Eve greeting, Ratas emphasises importance of all Estonians

In a recorded video greeting marking the turn of the year, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) stressed the importance of maintaining societal cohesion as well as helping the vulnerable — as well as the importance of all Estonians.

"I truly believe that our society has to be cohesive, united and caring," Ratas said in the video published on his Facebook page on Monday. "We have to be attentive toward one another, including toward those who are vulnerable compared to the big and strong. As long as any of us feel that they have undeservedly been deprived of something, we cannot truly tell each other that we have done well.

"All of our people are needed and valuable to Estonia — whether they live on small islands or in large cities, in hardworking villages or abroad," he continued. "We all must do well. Estonia cannot afford a more modest goal.

"I am glad, however, that we often manage to help one another," Mr Ratas noted, highlighting that help is provided by civil society, entrepreneurs, individuals, local authorities as well as the state. "All of our contributions are important to making our society better, safer, stronger and healthier. By supporting those in need, we are helping everyone who does not need help as well. These are the values that the century-old Estonia must uphold."

The prime minister commended all the people of Estonia who have contributed to the development of the state, both at home and abroad.

"To my dear fellow compatriots whose paths have taken them abroad — please know that you will always be warmly welcomed to return to your homeland," Mr Ratas stressed.

The prime minister expressed his hope that by the next turn of the year, everyone can look back, their hearts filled with joy and contentment, and say that the year that has passed has been a good one.

