news

Government spends €53,000 on chartered flights in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

When the prime minister's schedule conflicts with that of commercial flights, the state charters a private aircraft. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) used a chartered aircraft on nine occasions in 2018, with a contribution out of the budget of the Prime Minister's Office of €52,875.

Mr Ratas took office in late 2016, and since then has presided over the Estonian government during the 2017 EU council presidency as well as the Estonia 100 centennial year, both of which made the state's foreign visits schedule a great deal busier than usual.

With that, Mr Ratas' number of chartered flights was significantly higher also in 2018 than that of his immediate predecessor, Taavi Rõivas (Reform), who in his busiest year used a private plane on six occasions.

"Prime Minister Jüri Ratas used chartered flights on nine occasions last year, of which seven had to do with European Union summits. The total cost was €206,775. Estonia will be compensated for €153,900 by the Council of the European Union, and €52,875 come out of the budget of the Prime Minister's Office," Karin Kangro, spokesperson for the prime minister, told the Baltic News Service on Friday.

It is customary for ministers' travel expenses on the way to EU summits and council meetings to be paid out of the European Union's budget. As Mr Ratas travelled on such business on seven occasions in 2018, the actual number of chartered flights paid for by the Estonian state is two.

"Chartered flights are used as exceptions, and they make up a smaller portion of all foreign visits of the prime minister. As a rule, the prime minister travels on scheduled flights," Ms Kangro said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jüri ratas


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
04.01

Estonian population up over 4,300 on year, totalling over 1.36 million

04.01

Estonian, Finnish defence ministers commemorate War of Independence dead

03.01

Over 400 already registered for free Estonian courses for hopeful citizens

03.01

Port of Tallinn case postponed on technicality

03.01

Number of stateless residents in Estonia drops by over 2,200 in 2018

03.01

New regulations impractical for attending emergencies, says water company

03.01

Estonia 200 reveals top Riigikogu candidates for Ida-Viru County

03.01

Former MP Igor Gräzin leaves Reform Party

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.01

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers on island routes in 2018

04.01

Nordica fleet expanding with purchase of additional CRJ900

03.01

Tallink 2018 passenger numbers steady, cargo volumes up 5.7%

03.01

November industrial production up 8% on year

02.01

Luminor merger complete, nothing to change for clients, says bank

02.01

November 2018 retail turnover up 5% on year

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

31.12

Skype Estonia revenue drops to €33.5 million

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:45

Government spends €53,000 on chartered flights in 2018

14:08

Interior Minister Katri Raik to lead SDE list in Ida-Viru County

11:55

Record quantity of drugs sent by mail in 2018

10:07

Russian tourist caught speeding in Narva gets 3 days shock incarceration

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

04.01

EKRE torchlight procession to be held later in evening on Independence Day

04.01

New regulations take sugary drinks off menu at kindergartens and schools

04.01

Newest Digidoc software version now required for digital signatures

04.01

Number of foreigners in short-term employment more than doubles in 2018

04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

04.01

Latvia on brink of four-party coalition sign of things to come in Estonia? Updated

04.01

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers on island routes in 2018

04.01

Nordica fleet expanding with purchase of additional CRJ900

04.01

Richness of Life party may get new leader, other founder member quits

04.01

Estonian population up over 4,300 on year, totalling over 1.36 million

04.01

Estonian, Finnish defence ministers commemorate War of Independence dead

03.01

Estonian Song and Dance Festival tickets to go on sale next Thursday

03.01

Over 400 already registered for free Estonian courses for hopeful citizens

03.01

Port of Tallinn case postponed on technicality

03.01

Number of stateless residents in Estonia drops by over 2,200 in 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: