Ratas: 94% of 2018 government action plan fulfilled ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR
A "family photo" of the Estonian government ahead of Christmas. 20 December 2018. Source: Renee Altrov/Government Office
The Estonian government fulfilled 342 tasks out of 365, or 94%, of this year's action programme, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said on Thursday.

The government on Thursday was presented with an overview by State Secretary Taimar Peterkop regarding its 2018 action programme.

Encompassing three years, the action programme was approved by the government on 28 December 2016. The government's priorities include boosting Estonia's population growth, increasing societal welfare and cohesion, bringing Estonia out of economic stagnation, and strengthening the state's security.

The overview describes the government's more important activities in 2018 as categorised by four priorities, and also highlighted activities that have been delayed for some reason. The report also briefly lists the more important activities of the action programme's other chapters and fields.

Various accomplishments included increasing healthcare funding in order to improve access to medical care and shorten waiting lists, pension reform, tax-exempt income reform aimed at decreasing income inequality and reducing the tax burden on low- and middle-income earners, increasing wages for rescuers, police, teachers, and cultural and social workers, and increasing family benefits. Next year's defence budget will also be the biggest yet in Estonian history.

The current government under Mr Ratas' leadership took office on 23 November 2016.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasestonian governmenttaimar peterkop


