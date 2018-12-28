news

Samost and Sildam to see 2018 out with two-hour special ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Toomas Sildam (left) and Anvar Samost.
Toomas Sildam (left) and Anvar Samost. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Readers with Estonian might want to tune in to ERR's Vikerraadio on Sunday, 30 December to listen to the final Samost and Sildam show of 2018.

Starting at just after midday, ERR's head of news and sport Anvar Samost, and senior political editor Toomas Sildam, will have the floor for two hours to give the run down on all the big events in politics and more in 2018.

Whereas the Samost and Sildam show is usually radio-only, there will also be a live video link just for this episode.

ERR News in English will continue as normal throughout the new year break, with a reduced schedule on New Year's Day, a public holiday in Estonia as elsewhere.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

samost and sildam


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
11:48

Number of Narva city councillors against dropping Communist street names

10:37

Negotiations over land along extended border strip proving difficult

10:04

2019 general election: Independents likely to run, unlikely to get elected

08:43

NATO jets intercept three Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

00:28

What happens to UK citizens in Estonia post-Brexit? Essential FAQs answered Updated

27.12

German Air Force switching units in Estonia airspace patrols

27.12

Christmas period dampened by influenza surge

27.12

European Sauna Marathon returns to Otepää in February

Estonia 100
Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.12

Enefit Green borrows €260 million to refinance Nelja Energia debt

21.12

GoTrack to build Riisipere-Turba railway for €3.4 million

21.12

Paper: State to impose strict limitations on use of agricultural land

21.12

Prices of flats and houses continue to increase in third quarter

20.12

Government presented with anti-money laundering proposals

20.12

Telia, Ericsson launch 5G pilot network in Tallinn

20.12

Estonian online retail turnover up 70% on year

20.12

Industrial producer price index down 0.9% in November

Culture
2019 Elections
Tallinn University political science lecturer Mari-Liis Jakobson.

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

Many Estonians' most civilly active years date back to the era of the restoration of Estonian independence around 1991. Many, however, seemed to relive these glory days in 2018, political scientist Mari-Liis Jakobson found in an opinion piece reflecting on politics over the past year.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
19:35

Samost and Sildam to see 2018 out with two-hour special

18:36

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

17:23

Tartu city residents pick pulp mill halting as event of the year

16:10

Election 2019: Will current party support stay set in stone?

14:43

Interview: Helena Maria Reisner on being a child star

14:05

Otepää defying former foreign minister on Chechen tourism

13:01

Athlete of the Year winners are javelin thrower, speed skater and WRC pair

12:08

2018 Jõulutunnel charity telethon raises €294,935, exceeding 2017 donations

11:48

Number of Narva city councillors against dropping Communist street names

10:37

Negotiations over land along extended border strip proving difficult

10:04

2019 general election: Independents likely to run, unlikely to get elected

09:29

Tommy Cash: Charli XCX herself wanted to perform with me in Tallinn

08:43

NATO jets intercept three Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

00:28

What happens to UK citizens in Estonia post-Brexit? Essential FAQs answered Updated

27.12

German Air Force switching units in Estonia airspace patrols

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

27.12

Christmas period dampened by influenza surge

27.12

Narva Museum overcomes crisis under new director

27.12

European Sauna Marathon returns to Otepää in February

27.12

No EU migrant plan refugees arrive in Estonia in 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: