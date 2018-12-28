Samost and Sildam to see 2018 out with two-hour special

Readers with Estonian might want to tune in to ERR's Vikerraadio on Sunday, 30 December to listen to the final Samost and Sildam show of 2018.

Starting at just after midday, ERR's head of news and sport Anvar Samost, and senior political editor Toomas Sildam, will have the floor for two hours to give the run down on all the big events in politics and more in 2018.

Whereas the Samost and Sildam show is usually radio-only, there will also be a live video link just for this episode.

ERR News in English will continue as normal throughout the new year break, with a reduced schedule on New Year's Day, a public holiday in Estonia as elsewhere.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!