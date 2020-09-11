news

Tänak: Rally Turkey is hardest of WRC season

Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at WRC Rally Estonia 2020.
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at WRC Rally Estonia 2020. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
The World Rally Championship (WRC) season will continue next weekend in Turkey, which reigning world champion Ott Tänak (Hyundai) considers the most difficult round of the season.

Tänak, who was recently victorious at the WRC season restart in Estonia, said in a press release: "To earn my first win in a Hyundai in Estonia was really special, but I have to focus on the next round. The WRC season is short this year which is why we have to get the most out of each opportunity."

The Saaremaa-born rally driver continued: "[WRC Rally Turkey] is undoubtedly the most difficult round of the season. It is always very hot and it is difficult for both the car and the team. Our goal is to go for victory and to continue our hunt for the WRC title."

After WRC Rally Estonia, last year's Rally Turkey winner Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) is first in the overall drivers rankings with 79 points. He is followed by teammate Elfyn Evans (70 points) and Ott Tänak (Hyundai) with 66 points.

WRC Rally Turkey is scheduled to take place on September 18-20.

WRC has already canceled Rally de Portugal, Rally Kenya, Rally Finland, Rally New Zealand. Additionally, Rally of Argentina and Rally d'Italia have been postponed, leaving only the Turkish, German, Welsh, and Japanese rounds remaining on the schedule.

WRC officials also presented an updated schedule for the rest of the WRC season. Rally Turkey will take place on September 18-20, Rally of Germany on October 15-18 and Rally d'Italia on October 29-November 1. The Ypres Rally Belgium was added recently, set to take place on November 19-22.

According to the International Automobile Federation (FIA), seven rounds of the season have to be completed to decide the title. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, three rounds were completed, which has led the association to look into alternative options.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

