news

Tänak finishes sixth on Saturday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at the WRC Rally Sardinia.
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at the WRC Rally Sardinia. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak (Hyundai) is in sixth place after day two of WRC Rally Sardinia, 2:25 behind leader and last year's winner Dani Sordo. Sebastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville are locked in a battle for second going into day three.

Suspension problems saw Tänak drop to eighth place overall on Friday, meaning that the task of clearing the road for other drivers fell to Tänak and Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta and Kalle Rovanperä on Saturday. Tänak gained two places to finish sixth at the end of the day, 1:11 ahead of Pierre-Louis Loubet in seventh and 1:18 behind Teemu Suninen in fifth.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:17

Tänak finishes sixth on Saturday

10.10

Center Party elects Tõnis Mölder as new council chairman Updated

10.10

Estonia 200 elects new board, Kristina Kallas continues as chairman

10.10

MEP: EU Eastern Partnership program no longer sustainable in current form

10.10

Rally Estonia included in 2021 WRC calendar

10.10

Popov: Alexei Navalny's team considered seeking treatment in Estonia

10.10

K9 self-propelled howitzers admitted into Estonian defense forces

10.10

Gallery: 15 of Tartu's SmartEnCity 'smartovka' murals have been completed

10.10

Gallery: Isamaa holds council meeting

10.10

Health Board: 37 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

10.10

Geological Survey continuing exploration of phosphate rock in Viru region

10.10

Latvia changes self-isolation rules from Saturday

09.10

EDF platoon completes fourth month of Kabul NATO service

09.10

Secretary of State brings MS Estonia relatives up to speed on developments

09.10

Audit office: Government COVID-19 reserve three-quarters used up

09.10

Tänak languishing in 9th place after four Sardinia rally stages

09.10

Prosecutor general: Danske court case leak did not originate in Estonia

09.10

No news is good news on Prosha the bear's release into Russian wilderness

09.10

Research institute: Economic downturn to be 5 percent for 2020

09.10

Mobile ID experiencing disruptions Friday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: