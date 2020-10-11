Tänak finishes sixth on Saturday

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak (Hyundai) is in sixth place after day two of WRC Rally Sardinia, 2:25 behind leader and last year's winner Dani Sordo. Sebastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville are locked in a battle for second going into day three.

Suspension problems saw Tänak drop to eighth place overall on Friday, meaning that the task of clearing the road for other drivers fell to Tänak and Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta and Kalle Rovanperä on Saturday. Tänak gained two places to finish sixth at the end of the day, 1:11 ahead of Pierre-Louis Loubet in seventh and 1:18 behind Teemu Suninen in fifth.