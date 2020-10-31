Ott Tänak to participate at Kehala Rally in November

Reigning world champion pair Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja and their Hyundai i20 World Rally Car will participate in the one-day Kehala Rally on November 14.

Tänak and Järveoja were attempting to participate in two different rally events in Belgium last week to prepare for WRC Ypres Rally Belgium on November 20-22, but both ended up cancelled because of the extensive spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The Kehala rallycross event is not part of the Estonian championships programme but another WRC car will take part, with Georg Gross behind the wheel.

Rally director Madis Halling said in a press release: "As of right now, spectators are also expected to the event but we realize the risk of coronavirus spread remains high, which is why we will base our actions on the Health Board's recommendations and directives."

Halling continued: "This means that some elements of the rally may be specified at the last moment. We hereby confirm that our main priority is to ensure the safety of the competitors, spectators and staff."

In total, 56.91 km of roads will be covered over nine stages. "There are three speed stages planned, each passed three times and this will also allow spectators to visit all three stages. The most attractive place for spectators is certainly the Kehala Ring racing complex, where cars can be easily tracked over a long distance."

The World Rally Championship season still has two rounds to go with Ypres Rally Belgium set to take place on November 19-22, rounded out with Rally Monza on December 4-6.

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is at 111 points in the driver standings, followed by six-time world champ Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) 14 points behind. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) finishes the top three with 87 points, followed by reigning world champion Ott Tänak whose title defense currently stands at 83 points.

