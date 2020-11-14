Health Board: 265 new coronavirus cases in Estonia in past 24 hours

A total of 265 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate for the last 14 days is 188.49 per 100,000; 4.4 percent of primary coronavirus tests have returned positive during that time, the board says.

The bulk of the new cases (156) were found in Harju County, including Tallinn, though 12 of Estonia's 15 counties saw at least one new case.

The next-highest affected county was Ida-Viru County with 61 cases. Tartu County saw 17 new cases, Pärnu County eight, Hiiumaa four, Rapla County three and Viljandi County two new cases.

Järva, Jõgeva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru and Võru counties all picked up one new COVID-19 case, the board says, and nine infected individuals did not have a place of residence recorded in the population registry, the source the board uses for location of cases in compiling its daily figures.

A total of 5,805 COVID-19 tests were conducted and analyzed nationwide over the past 24 hours, with the 265 positive cases giving a positive rate of 4.6 percent.

No new deaths relating to COVID-19 were reported overnight.

With the four deaths related to the virus reported on Friday, the total number of people in Estonia who had the coronavirus and who have died stands at 80.

More details to follow.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!