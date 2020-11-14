news

Health Board: 265 new coronavirus cases in Estonia in past 24 hours ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
A coronavirus testing center in Haapsalu.
A coronavirus testing center in Haapsalu. Source: ERR
news

A total of 265 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate for the last 14 days is 188.49 per 100,000; 4.4 percent of primary coronavirus tests have returned positive during that time, the board says.

The bulk of the new cases (156) were found in Harju County, including Tallinn, though 12 of Estonia's 15 counties saw at least one new case.

The next-highest affected county was Ida-Viru County with 61 cases. Tartu County saw 17 new cases, Pärnu County eight, Hiiumaa four, Rapla County three and Viljandi County two new cases.

Järva, Jõgeva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru and Võru counties all picked up one new COVID-19 case, the board says, and nine infected individuals did not have a place of residence recorded in the population registry, the source the board uses for location of cases in compiling its daily figures.

A total of 5,805 COVID-19 tests were conducted and analyzed nationwide over the past 24 hours, with the 265 positive cases giving a positive rate of 4.6 percent.

No new deaths relating to COVID-19 were reported overnight.

With the four deaths related to the virus reported on Friday, the total number of people in Estonia who had the coronavirus and who have died stands at 80.

More details to follow.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:14

Reinsalu talks UNSC 2021 close cooperation with Irish counterpart

11:35

Health Board: 265 new coronavirus cases in Estonia in past 24 hours

11:06

Swedish daily: US special forces in Estonia-bound exercise

13.11

Health Board starts testing Tallinn teachers for coronavirus

13.11

Estonian leaders: Joint effort needed to stop coronavirus

13.11

Tallinn hospitals bar fathers from maternity units after child is born

13.11

Tartu City Government closing most public offices until end of 2020

13.11

Most Estonian building sites not following safety rules

13.11

Tallinn 2035 strategy sets ambitious targets for city's future

13.11

Reinsalu: Killing of Bandarenka must bring new EU sanctions on Belarus

13.11

Health Board: 259 new cases of coronavirus recorded, four deaths Updated

13.11

Construction of Tartu's ice skating rink starts on Town Hall Square

13.11

Marriage referendum could get stuck in the Riigikogu

13.11

Unlikely Baltic Sea Art Port will be built in Pärnu

13.11

Health Board, University of Tartu coronavirus to start saliva tests survey

13.11

Gallery: Black Nights Film Festival opens at Tallinn's Coca-Cola Plaza

13.11

Tallinn's Aegna to be transformed into smart eco island

13.11

Sikkut: I hope marriage plebiscite stays in background

13.11

Fischer: Thursday's record high covid cases were result of lab backlog

13.11

Alar Laneman confirms he is EKRE's minister of interior candidate

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: