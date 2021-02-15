MPs support establishment of pharmaceutical factory in Tartu

The group formed in the Riigikogu in support of regional development in Tartu has expressed its support to the establishment of a pharmaceutical factory in the southern Estonian city by the company Icosagen, the regional Tartu Postimees reports.

The Riigikogu group's statement says that after having acquainted itself with the assessments, prognoses and risk analysis of the project, the group proposed that the government and all members of the Riigikogu to provide comprehensive assistance to the implementation of this project as a matter of priority. The statement is signed by MPs Aadu Must, Jaak Valge, Hele Everaus, Ants Laaneots, Mihhail Lotman and Marika Tuus-Laul.

"We've been discussing in the Tartu city council that Tartu needs entrepreneurship; however, it should be of a higher technological level than a cellulose plant," MP and member of the Tartu city council Aadu Must (Center) said.

"We know that the [factory] would bring a number of high-paying jobs that would provide employment to talents in their home state and home town," Must said, adding that Estonia has top scientists with the capability to develop a coronavirus vaccine, if needed.

The parliamentary group's statement says that the project is geared at realizing Estonian researchers' creative potential, reducing both the state's dependence on possible external factors and the population's health risks, and increasing health security.

According to the statement, the project is in line with the past few decades' strategic objectives for the development of Tartu and would significantly strengthen the city's position as an internationally recognized city of education and research, which would have a major positive impact on increasing the international renown of Estonian research and bringing the quality of instruction and research in the University of Tarty to a new level.

The group of MPs said that the project would contribute towards meeting important goals in Estonian research and development as it would see 85 new jobs created for top specialists and new high-tech know-how introduced to Estonian universities' study programs. The factory is expected to bring growth in Estonia's export revenue and, according to expert assessments, is estimated to reach profitability on its fifth year of operation.

The project does not entail any detrimental environmental impact to the city of Tartu or its surrounding areas, the statement reads.

