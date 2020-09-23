Health Board: Tallinn's coronavirus measures have been appropriate

Tallinn has made appropriate decisions about how to stop the spread of coronavirus in the capital, adviser of the Epidemic Control Department of the Health Board Irina Dontšenko said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference organized by Tallinn City Government, Dontšenko said last week there were 244 new cases of the disease recorded across Estonia, 43 percent were in Tallinn. This week, half of all new cases since Monday have been reported in Harju County.

The 14-day new cases average per 100,000 people is approximately 50 in Tallinn, but only 33.71 as a country average. In Ida-Viru County, the figure has risen to over 100 per 100,000 inhabitants

Dontšenko said, considering the epidemiological situation, Tallinn's measures have been very appropriate.

She said an assessment from the Health Board has found indoor events in both Harju County and Ida-Viru County should be canceled for the next two weeks. In Tallinn, Dontšenko called on people to wear masks on public transport and do so properly.

She said it is not possible to keep Estonia virus-free and this means learning to live with the virus for the foreseeable future.

"We are currently living in a situation where we need to find a compromise between the volume of control measures and the continuation of a normal life. We certainly do not want to shut everything down at once, we want life to continue normally," she said.

Donchenko warned in the coming weeks Estonia will probably see an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) has also said the situation is becoming more serious.

"We can't say that we didn't think it would go this way. In fact, the signals came as early as August. That's why we tried to prepare the city system for it already in the summer. Today, in my opinion, we see that the implementation of preventive measures and prevention is the best way to avoid stricter measures," Kõlvart said at the press conference.

He said Tallinn will continue with the already established prevention measures.

Last week, Tallinn ordered students in the eighth grade and above to move to distance learning. The decision was called an overreaction by the head of the government's scientific advisor council virology professor Irja Lutsar and parents groups were angry at the decision.

On Tuesday, the government released a joint statement calling on people to work together to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The chart below shows the number of new cases of coronavirus diagnosed weekly in Estonia since February. It shows the number of cases has clearly risen in the last month and the 244 from last week.

