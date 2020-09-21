Testing to be carried out on all residents at Lääne County care home

On Sunday, a worker at Oru care home in Lääne County was diagnosed with COVID-19, leading the care home to conduct testing for all workers and residents.

Helga Kumel, head of Oru care home, told ERR that the infected employee has been directed to self-isolation and testing will be done in the home.

Kadri Juhkam, head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) Western Regional Department, said the contacts of the worker will be mapped out, after which they can be tested.

Juhkam said: "If it turns out that there are positive cases among the tests, then people must be distributed into zones. But that will be complicated as Oru care home is a small establishment and they do not have many rooms."

She explained that workers already have an obligation to wear masks, but care-takers are not medicine workers and incorrect usage of masks can not be ruled out.

Juhkam noted: "Oru care home is not a care home in the classical sense. There are also younger people there with mild disabilities."

The Western Region head said residents at the home are currently not allowed to leave their rooms and all common activities have been canceled.

On Monday, the Health Board announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Estonia over the last 24 hours.

