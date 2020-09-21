Health Board: 18 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over 24 hours

Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Monday. The 14-day average is 30.85 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, five cases each were diagnosed in Harju and Ida-Viru counties. Four cases were discoved in Võru County, one each in Lääne County and Viljandi County. Two cases had no data in the population registry.

Northern region

Of the five cases in Harju County (four in Tallinn), two are connected to close contact with a previously infected person. The remaining cases are under further investigation.

In the period of September 19-20, three diagnosed cases are related to travelers returning from Ukraine, Poland and the Czech Republic. 10 were traced to close contact with an infected person.

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is currently monitoring four active outbreaks: Kadriorg birthday (26 cases), Männi kindergarten (10 cases), Läänemere High School (16 cases). Another outbreak was added on Monday morning, consisting of five cases.

In total, the Health Board's northern arm is monitoring 1,886 people, of which 205 are confirmed with COVID-19.

Eastern region

Four cases in Ida-Viru County are still under investigation, one case is confirmed as contact with a previously infected person.

There are four active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia: Kohtla-Järve workplace (six cases), Sillamäe workplace (11 cases), so-called acquaintance outbreak (29 cases), Tammiku basic school (11 cases).

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring 690 people, of which 145 are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Southern region

One case discovered in Võru County is traced back to close contact with an infected person. The remaining three cases are under further investigation.

There are three active outbreaks in Southern Estonia: Võru birthday (22 cases), Italy travel group (nine cases), funeral outbreak (11 cases). The Southern Department of the Health Board is monitoring 142 people, of which 41 are diagnosed with COVID-19.

Western region

The one case in Lääne County is a worker at the Oru care home. The Western arm of the Health Board is currently monitoring 48 people, with eight in the region diagnosed with COVID-19.

22 people receiving treatment in hospital, three in assisted breathing

As of Thursday morning, 22 people are receiving treatment in hospital, three patients are using ventilators. There are an estimated 410 active cases currently in Estonia.

A total of 1,575 tests were analyzed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the largest number on a single day since the outbreak of coronavirus started in Estonia.

There have been 189,219 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 2,941 (1.55 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths during the last 24 hours. In total, 64 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Estonia.

In the period of September 15-16, two cases were traced back to travelers returning from Poland and Belarus and six cases were connected to contact with previously infected people.

The 14-day average infection rate is 30.85 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!