COVID-19 diagnosed in 0.5 percent of travelers to Estonia since September

Less than 1 percent of passengers tested at Tallinn Airport and other points of entry have recorded a positive for coronavirus. So far, 8,935 tests have been conducted since the start of September.

Tõnis Allik, coordinator of public testing and board member at private sector firm Medicum, told ERR that 41 tests have been positive of the 8,935 tests taken between September 1-21.

Testing for travelers arriving in Estonia from so-called high risk countries at the Tallinn Airport is conducted by Qvalitas and testing at the Tallinn ferry port is conducted by Confido.

Tests are also available for travelers from high-risk countries who have entered the country by foot or vehicle.

A repeat test must be carried out within a week.

Of the 5,465 tests taken at Tallinn Airport, 23 (0.42 percent) cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed; 12 infected people have been found at Tallinn ferry harbor and six people have also given a positive repeat test within seven days of their initial test.

The largest number of positive tests among travellers arriving in Estonia have been with those coming from Italy (eight people). Two have been found among people travelling from Germany and France each.

Examples of countries of origin where positive cases were found on arrival in Estonia include India, Tunisia, Russia, Poland, Portugal, Greece, the U.S., Sweden, and the Czech Republic.

Overview of Synlab testing at Tallinn Airport Source: Synlab

"Travelers departing from Helsinki and Riga do not have to be in quarantine or go through testing to shorten restrictions on freedom of movement," Allik stressed, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carries out weekly updates to the list of countries from which travellers have to stay in self-isolation upon arrival.

Currently, travelers from 29 European countries will have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival to Estonia, the foreign ministry announced on Friday, September 18. Further details on the list in of countries is available in English here.

