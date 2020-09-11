Alcohol restrictions in Harju and Ida-Viru County will continue for another week to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said on Friday.

The restrictions will stop alcohol being sold in bars, clubs, restaurants and entertainment venues in the two countries from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Harju County

The Health Board said Tallinn is the highest risk area in Estonia in terms of population and population density. As of Thursday, there were 163 cases of the disease in Tallinn and Harju County.

The infection rate is almost 23 per 100,000 inhabitants as a two-week average in Harju County and 32 in Tallinn.

The PPA's northern perfect Kristian Jaani said: "The majority of people infected in Tallinn and Harju County are aged 20-39. Compared to last week, there is a slight decrease in the infection rate among young people aged 20-29, but as the overall picture does not yet show the virus receding, I think it is reasonable to continue with the restriction on night alcohol sales based on the Health Board's proposal."

In Harju County, one outbreak has receded since the restriction on alcohol sales were imposed on August 29, but there are still five active outbreaks. Three are associated with alcohol consumption in an entertainment venue.

Ida-Viru County

Eastern Perfect Tarvo Kruup added the restriction on the sale of alcohol is being followed by most retailers, but some violations have also been observed.

"I am grateful to those entrepreneurs who are sacrificing their income to achieve our common goal - to prevent the spread of the virus. The duration of the restriction depends on the behavior of all of us today. The more indifferent we are to the recommendations of the Health Board, the longer the risk of the virus," said Kruup.

