Health Board: 36 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last day

Coronavirus testing.
Coronavirus testing. Source: ERR
In the last 24 hours, a total of 36 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed across Estonia and 2,432 tests were analyzed.

Thirty-six new cases is the highest number in a single day since the middle of April, data from Koroonakaart shows. It is also the second-highest number of tests performed in a single day.  

Nineteen of the new cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 10 in Harju County. Two were diagnosed in Lääne-Viru County and one each in Saare, Tartu and Võru counties. Two cases had no information in the population register.

As of Wednesday morning, 20 people are being treated in hospital - and an increase of one from yesterday. No deaths were recorded in the last day.  

The 14-day average infection rate has increased to 25.66 per 100,000 inhabitants.  

There are estimated to be 341 active cases of coronavirus in Estonia.

Twelve of the cases in Ida-Viru County, all of the cases in Harju, Tartu and Võru counties are related to close contacts. The case in Lääne-Viru County is a soldier residing in Tapa. The rest of the infection sources are being determined.

In total, 1,139 people and 190 ill people, are being monitored by the Northern Regional Department of the Health Board. The Eastern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitored by 348 people, 90 of whom have fallen ill. The Western Regional Department is monitoring 34 people, nine of whom are ill.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
    Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor: Helen Wright

