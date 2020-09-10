news

Lithuania wants to raise self-isolation threshold within 'Baltic Bubble' ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Flags of the three Baltic States.
Flags of the three Baltic States. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Lithuania wants Latvia and Estonia to raise the threshold within the so-called Baltic bubble that triggers the requirement for arrivals to self-isolate to 25 coronavirus cases per population of 100,000, from the existing 16, Lithuanian Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga told a press conference on Thursday.

"We will do everything from our side to preserve that bubble, and we have already submitted proposals to both the Latvians and Estonians to renounce the 16 rate and move on to the 25 rate for that bubble to be preserved, all the more so, discussion on similar rate are ongoing in Europe, not only in the Baltic states," he said.

Veryga noted that the new threshold would apply to all travelers among the states, not only people from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

If the Baltic bubble bursts, Latvia could introduce restrictions not only for Lithuania but also for Estonia where the situation is worse, the health minister said.

"But we will try in any case to find possibilities, exceptions, for our citizens to be able to travel there and their citizens to come to our country, so that we could have more relaxed conditions. But we do hope to agree on the 25 rate and then the problem would be gone," Veryga said.

Last week, both Lithuania and Estonia narrowly avoided restrictions being implemented on them by Latvia after the dropped just below the 16 per 100,000 threshold. Today, Estonia's figure is 20.69 and new restrictions will be announced on Friday.

The 'Baltic Bubble' was introduced in May when the three countries had similar infection rates and allowed free movement to continue when many other European countries had closed their borders.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Interview: Media organization chief explains complaint to EU about ERR

11:34

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Tallinn

10:24

Latvian health minister: Not likely to raise coronavirus bar on entry

11.09

Comarket stores to become Selver outlets starting October

11.09

Statistics: Public transport by all types fell 60 percent y-o-y to Q2 2020

11.09

Foreign ministry: New rules apply from Saturday when traveling to Latvia

11.09

Foreign students inviting family members to Estonia ever more often

11.09

Bill obliges political advisors to submit declarations of interest

11.09

Alcohol sales restrictions continue in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

11.09

Latvia imposes travel restrictions on Estonia

11.09

Coop bank customers and deposit grow, profits fall 14 percent in August

11.09

Health Board: Increased number of referrals creating testing queues

11.09

Education minister: Tallinn school measures disproportionate

11.09

President meets finance minister Martin Helme at Kadriorg

11.09

Tänak: Rally Turkey is hardest of WRC season

11.09

In case you missed it: September 5-11

11.09

Concerts, documentary to be broadcast marking Arvo Pärt's 85th birthday

11.09

Tallinn schools implementing distance learning in different ways

11.09

Tartu university researchers begin COVID-19 monitoring in Harju County

11.09

Coronavirus-stricken Nõmme Kalju knocked out of Europa League

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: