Unemployment Insurance Fund employee diagnosed with coronavirus

Unemployment Insurance Office (Töötukassa) branch in Pärnu.
Unemployment Insurance Office (Töötukassa) branch in Pärnu. Source: ERR
An employee of the Jõhvi bureau of the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund has tested positive for COVID-19. People who could have had contact with them to be contacted.

The fund is working closely with the Health Board and all clients who had contact with the diagnosed employee over a longer period of time will be contacted. The board has identified colleagues who had contact with the patient and their condition is being monitored, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said Sunday.

Because the person in question also had contact with employees of the fund's Kiviõli bureau, both the Jõhvi and Kiviõli bureaus will suspend on-location activities for two weeks.

The work of the two bureaus will continue using online channels, with counseling possible over the phone. Clients who have appointments in the next two weeks will be contacted by the fund for rescheduling and alternative options.

While the remaining Unemployment Insurance Fund bureaus remain open, the fund urges people to contact it via its online environment, email or phone considering the coronavirus situation.

People who need help will be instructed over the phone or using email correspondence.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

