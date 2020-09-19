Health Board: 61 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

61 new cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says, primarily in Harju and Ida-Viru counties. The Health Board (Terviseamet), responsible for gathering, collating and publishing the figures, says the next three weeks are a critical time in getting the virus' spread under control, as numbers continue to rise.

As a result, the board recommends postponing or canceling all family gatherings, parties and other events. Late-night alcohol sales, already the subject of a police ban in Harju and Ida-Viru counties, will be barred nationwide from next Friday night in a further effort to curb the spread. This means it will not be possible to legally purchase alcohol anywhere, including hotel bars, after 10 p.m. and before 6 a.m.

Active coronavirus cases nationwide are estimated at 385 at present.

The positive cases, the result of 3,197 primary COVID-19 tests (1.9 percent positive rate), mean Estonia's 14-day rate per 100,000 residents has risen to 28.97, from 26.94 on Friday morning.

Thirty-eight cases were reported in Harju County, nearly all of them in Tallinn, according to Population Register data – the source used in reporting coronavirus case locations – along with 18 in Ida-Viru County. Of the remainder, two were reported in Rapla County, and one each in Lääne-Viru and Pärnu counties. One further case was found in an individual without a residence entered in the register.

Harju County

Two of the Harju County (35 of which were in Tallinn) cases had been brought in from Finland and Denmark, and 18 were the result of close contact with existing COVID-19 carriers. The sources of the remaining 15 cases are yet to be established.

Ida-Viru County

15 of the 18 new cases in the county are the result of contact with existing carriers, and the remaining three are yet to be determined, in terms of origin.

Active focal points

The Health Board is split into four districts, north, east, south and west, with t

he first two currently seeing the highest concentrations of COVID-19 outbreaks. There is often some cross-over between different outbreaks, such as where cases linked to a specific location lead to a "superspread" via close contacts who had not necessarily been anywhere near the location in question. Partly for this reason the Health Board sometimes transfers cases from one group to another.

Northern district

Four active focal points.

26 linked to the Gourmet Coffee cafe spate.

17 related to the Nõmme Kalju football team outbreak.

11 connected with the Läänemere upper secondary school.

10 to the Tallinn Männi kindergarten case.

1,948 people have fallen sick, 204 of them monitored by the Health Board.

Eastern district

Seven separate outbreaks.

The largest, with 57 cases, relates to the Estonia oil shale mine.

28 cases relate to close contacts.

20 individuals linked to the same Sillamäe workplace.

16 linked to a visit by an infected person who had traveled from the U.K.

10 cases relate to the Tammiku basic school.

Nine cases relate to another oil shale mine, the Ojamaa facility.

Six cases linked to the Kohtla-Järve bar – four people previously linked to this have been transferred to the close contacts group.

The eastern district is monitoring 570 people, 116 of whom are actually sick with COVID-19.

Southern district

The southern department is monitoring 155 people, 49 of whom are sick with the coronavirus.

Western district

The one new case in Pärnu County as of Saturday morning had been brought in from Ukraine. The western department is monitoring 45 people, seven of whom have contracted COVID-19.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday morning, 20 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with two on assisted breathing. Four people have been discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours, and one new case file has been opened.

433 COVID-19 cases in 420 individuals have been wrapped up in Estonia to date – some individuals have had more than one case associated with them, hence the discrepancy.

Testing and recovery rates

As of Saturday, 2,374 people have been declared recovered from the coronavirus, of which 1,816 (76.5 percent) had their cases wrapped up by a healthcare professional and 558 (23.5 percent) meet the triple criteria of not testing positive within the past 28 days, not currently hospitalized due to coronavirus and not waiting for a coronavirus case file to be wrapped up.

185,827 primary coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since the end of January, with 2,875 (1.54 percent) returning positive.

More detailed information is on the koronakaart website here.

