Alcohol restrictions extended in Harju, Ida-Viru counties until Thursday

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have extended late night alcohol sales restrictions in Harju and Ida-Viru counties until Thursday, September 24. A month-long nationwide ban will enter into force on Friday.

The current ban stops alcohol being sold between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and has been in place for the last few weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus after a cluster of outbreaks began in bars and clubs.

The Health Board's risk analysis shows coronavirus is being diagnosed in young people. In the last week, new cases have decreased the most among the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups but two-thirds of new cases are still diagnosed in these age groups.

Data from the Health Board shows Tallinn is the area with the highest risk in Estonia in terms of population and population density.

As of Thursday, 187 people were infected with the coronavirus in Tallinn and Harju County. The infection rate is 29 per 100,000 inhabitants as a two-week average in Harju County and 34 in Tallinn.

Prefect of the Eastern region Tarvo Kruubi said the data does not give a reason to change the current measures in Ida-Viru County either.

"The latest data of the Health Board shows that the infection rate in Ida-Viru County is currently almost 48 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is almost twice as high as the Estonian average," he said.

"We have the power to stop the spread of the virus, and to that end, I decided to extend the restriction for another week. I ask all residents of Ida-Viru County to take the situation seriously and to give up risky behavior and to use disinfectants, masks and gloves when visiting public places."

On September 17, the government approved a nationwide restriction on the sale of alcohol, which will take effect on the night of September 25, beginning on September 26 at midnight.

The ban on the sale of alcohol at night applies from midnight to 10 a.m. in all places where alcohol is sold.

