Health Board: 44 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

Forty-four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Thursday. The 14-day average is 35.82 per 100,000 people.

Of the new cases, 20 were recorded in Harju County, 16 in Ida-Viru County, two in Järva County and one each in Saare, Lääne-Viru and Valga counties. Three cases had no information in the population register. In total, 3,020 tests were analyzed.

The 14-day average in Harju County is 39.29 and in 107.16 in Ida-Viru County,

Four new patients were admitted to hospital, taking the total to 31. Two people were discharged from hospital. The number of deaths remains at 64 and the last death was on August 23.

The estimated number of active cases of coronavirus in Estonia is 476. The total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Estonia since February is now 3,076.

Yesterday 57 new cases were diagnosed.

To view more data visit koroonakaart.

Coronavirus situation by region

Northern region: The Health Board is monitoring 1,922 people, of whom 247 have become ill.

Eastern region: 831 people are being monitored of whom 159 are ill.

Southern regional: In total, 187 people are being monitored for coronavirus and 32 people have fallen ill.

Western region: 127 people are being monitored and 13 have tested positive.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!