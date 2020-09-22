Health Board: 36 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours

Thirty-six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Tuesday. Ten people were admitted to hospital.

Fifteen new cases were recorded in Ida-Viru county, 10 in Harju County and one each in Tartu, Võru and Järva counties. In the last 24 hours, 2,862 tests were carried out.

The 14-day average per 100,000 people is 31.08 across Estonia. In Tallinn, it is 32.77 and 98.36 in Ida-Viru County.

Ten people were admitted to hospital in the last day, taking the total of those receiving hospital treatment to 32.

In total, 2,976 cases have been diagnosed in Estonia since February and there are estimated to be 413 active cases in the country currently.

To see more data visit koroonakaart.

Northern region: In total 1,844 people are monitored by the Northern Regional Department of the Health Board. of these, 211 have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Eastern region: The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring 784 people, of whom 148 are ill.

Southern region: 157 people are being monitored for coronavirus, 36 of whom are ill.

Western region: The Health Board is monitoring 87 people, eight of whom are ill.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!