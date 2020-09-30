Health Board: 57 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

Fifty-seven new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Wednesday. Estonia's 14-day average infection rate is now 46.28 per 100,000 people.

The majority of cases - 32 - were diagnosed in Harju County and of those 28 were in Tallinn. There were 11 new cases reported in Ida-Viru County, three in Võru County, two in Jõgeva County and one each in Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Saare, Tartu and Valga counties. In total, 2,733 tests were analysed.

The number of estimated active cases across Estonia is now 615.

As of Wednesday morning, 35 people are being treated in hospital - one less than on Tuesday - and seven people were discharged. There have been no deaths since August 23.

The total number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia since February is 3,371 and the total number of tests taken in 21,3012.

Coronavirus situation by region

Northern region

The inspectors of the Health Board's northern regional department are monitoring over 2,000 people, of whom 332 have fallen ill. There are seven outbreaks.

Eastern region

The Health Board's eastern regional department is monitoring 917 people - 80 less than yesterday - of whom 83 have fallen ill. There are eight outbreaks being monitored.

Southern region

In total 423 people are being monitored and 51 of whom are ill. The Health Board is monitoring one outbreak.

Western region

On Wednesday, 221 people are being monitored, 22 of whom are ill.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

