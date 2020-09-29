news

Health Board: 49 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

Coronavirus testing equipment at Tallinn Airport.
Coronavirus testing equipment at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Forty-nine new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Tuesday. Estonia's 14-day average is now 44.77 per 100,000 people.

Thirty tests were recorded in Harju County, nine in Ida-Viru County, four in Saare County, two each in Põlva and Rapla counties and one in Lääne-Viru County. In total, 2,563 tests were analyzed.  

As of Tuesday morning, 36 people are being treated in hospital - four more than yesterday - and three people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

There are estimated to be 595 active cases in Estonia and the total number of cases diagnosed since February is 3,315.

The 14-day average in Harju County is 46.99 and 132.12 in Ida-Viru County. The average rate has shot up in Võru County to 89.43.

To see more data visit koroonakaart.  

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app "HOIA" which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

