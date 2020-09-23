Kiik names new head of Estonian Health Board

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Wednesday the current director of the Estonian Forensic Science Institute Üllar Lanno will take over as the new director of the Health Board.

Lanno will start on October 1, and acting head Mari-Anne Härma will continue to perform the duties until then.

Lanno holds a degree in general medicine from the University of Tartu's Faculty of Medicine, he has worked at the Tartu University Clinic, North Estonian Regional Medical Center, University of Helsinki Central Hospital, for Dutch drug research group Stickares and the medical supplies company Instrumentarium OY.

Since 2006, Lanno has bee the director of the Estonian Forensic Science Institute.

Lanno said: "The field of health and internal security and the country as a whole has coped well with the crisis caused by COVID-19. As the infection increases worldwide and in Europe, we must work together to prevent the spread of the virus in Estonia and reduce pressure on our health care system."

He said it very important to work closely with the government as well as with all institutions in the field of health and internal security.

The former head of the Health Board Merike Jürilo resigned in the summer.

