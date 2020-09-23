news

Kiik names new head of Estonian Health Board ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Üllar Lanno
Üllar Lanno Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Wednesday the current director of the Estonian Forensic Science Institute Üllar Lanno will take over as the new director of the Health Board.

Lanno will start on October 1, and acting head Mari-Anne Härma will continue to perform the duties until then.

Lanno holds a degree in general medicine from the University of Tartu's Faculty of Medicine, he has worked at the Tartu University Clinic, North Estonian Regional Medical Center, University of Helsinki Central Hospital, for Dutch drug research group Stickares and the medical supplies company Instrumentarium OY. 

Since 2006, Lanno has bee the director of the Estonian Forensic Science Institute.

Lanno said: "The field of health and internal security and the country as a whole has coped well with the crisis caused by COVID-19. As the infection increases worldwide and in Europe, we must work together to prevent the spread of the virus in Estonia and reduce pressure on our health care system."

He said it very important to work closely with the government as well as with all institutions in the field of health and internal security.

The former head of the Health Board Merike Jürilo resigned in the summer. 

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:25

Ministry of Finance has paid over €150,000 to Freeh's law firm so far

14:56

Prosecutor seeking conditional sentence for Peeter Helme

14:31

Tartu bus station to undergo renovation

14:29

Reform to express no confidence in Martin Helme

14:05

PERH's blood donation clinic moves to Tallinn's Ülemiste city

13:37

Narva becomes autumn capital

13:15

Minister of Education: In spring, cutting teachers' salaries was discussed

12:50

Kiik names new head of Estonian Health Board

12:35

Court: Alaver arranged blood doping for four skiers over nearly three years

12:17

Estonia could be fined for not introducing 'hate speech' legislation

11:44

Transferwise posts 70 percent increase in revenue to £302.6 million

11:11

Ski coach Alaver arranged 2017 mystery package drop at Tallinn Airport

10:56

Health Board: 57 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:31

Galleries: Ski coach Mati Alaver's blood doping correspondences

10:30

SDE join Reform Party's motion of no confidence against finance minister

10:10

Scheduled treatments reorganized at several hospitals due to coronavirus

09:43

German prosecutor: Alaver key in arranging ski doping, paid for work

09:12

Norstat ratings: Isamaa's support falls below 5 percent election threshold

01:17

Pealtnägija: Ski coach Alaver was 'the general' of illegal doping scene

22.09

Finland imposing quarantine on arrivals from Estonia from next Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: