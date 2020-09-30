news

Government supports holding of gastronomic competition Bocuse d'Or

The Government has supported holding the international gastronomic competition Bocuse d'Or in Tallinn next month and has said participants must be symptom-free and take a COVID-19 test before arriving.

The final event of Bocuse d'Or Europe Tallinn 2020 will take place from October 15-16, in Saku Suurhall. The event will bring top chefs from across Europe to Estonia.

Participants from abroad must be free of any signs of illness and follow the guidelines set by the event organizer and the Health Board. The latter include, for example, the obligation to take a test before and after arrival in the country.

Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller (EKRE) said: "Without a doubt it is an event attracting the attention of the general public, and the fact that it is being held in Estonia is great recognition for our food and gastronomic industry. An event of this level and scale is the result of great and long-term work,

"The organising team behind Bocuse d'Or Europe Tallinn 2020 has carefully taken safety measures into consideration, in order to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. They have done everything in order for the event to take place safely."

Bocuse d'Or is the world's most prestigious culinary competition, launched in 1987 by French Master Chef Paul Bocuse.

In January 2019, Estonia was presented with the unique opportunity in 2020 to organize the Bocuse d'Or European Preliminary Round in Tallinn. The top 10 from the preliminary round will advance to the final competition in Lyon, in 2021.

Editor: Helen Wright

