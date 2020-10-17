news

Norway wins Tallinn's Bocuse d'Or round, Estonia reaches finals

Norway won Bocuse d'Or Europe in Tallinn.
Norway won Bocuse d'Or Europe in Tallinn.
Norway won the Bocuse d'Or Europe gastronomic competition in Tallinn on Friday. The Estonian team finished in seventh place and won a place in the finals next year.

Winner Christian Andre Pettersen impressed the head of the international organizing committee, Regis Marconi, and the judges with his commitment, to food quality and flavor. 

Denmark took second place and Sweden third. Ten chefs will advance to the final in Lyon, France, which will be held from May 29 to June 2. The 10 chefs are:

  1. Norway - Christian Andre Pettersen
  2. Denmark - Ronni Vexoe Mortensen
  3. Sweden - Sebastian Gibrand
  4. Iceland - Sigurdur Laufdal
  5. Finland - Mikko Kaukonen
  6. France - Davy Tissot
  7. Estonia - Artur Kazaritski
  8. Switzerland - Alessandro Mordassini
  9. Hungary - Istvan Veres
  10. Italy - Alessandro Bergamo

This year, Bocuse d'Or took place for the first time in Estonia and the main ingredients were Estonian quail (Eesti vutt) and Eel catfish (angersäga). The chefs had to work with ingredients which have not yet gained widespread recognition in the culinary world.

The event took place in Saku Suurhall but was closed to the general public due to coronavirus.

President Kersti Kaljulaid attended the competition and wrote on social media: "Thrilled that Bocuse d'Or of Europe took place in Tallinn, at the crossroads of German, Slavic and Nordic food. Congratulations to all the winners and perseverance to all the other competitors!"

The Bocuse d'Or is the most world's most prestigious culinary competition. Every two years, the Bocuse d'Or Grand Final brings together 24 top chefs from around the world to perform in front of spectators.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

