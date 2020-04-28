ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Bocuse d´Or Europe round postponed to September

tur Kazaritski (centre) with other Bocuse d'Or entrants.
tur Kazaritski (centre) with other Bocuse d'Or entrants. Source: Margus Johanson
The preliminary round of the Bocuse d´Or Europe culinary competition has been postponed to September though, according to current plans, the competition will not be postponed any further.

President of Bocuse d'Or Estonia Dimitri Demjanov told ERR that the cooking competition will take place in September.

Demjanov said the organizing team is following the developments and hoping that by August, the borders are open and normal life continues.

Demjanov added that larger preparations have already been made and the Estonian team is training for the competition.

He added that if the restrictions were to remain, the competition could be held without spectators and it would be broadcast virtually. In this case, the organizers will guarantee safety requirements for the contestants and the jury alike.

Previously, the cooking competition had problems with obtaining state funding but now the situation has been resolved.

"There is a grant for organizing the Bocuse d'Or Europe chefs' round in Tallinn, and the foundation set up for it has done a good job. Today, preparations are nearing completion, although in a slightly more modest format; thanks to a good team, suitable solutions have been found," Demjanov said.

Demjanov said that among others, the cooking competition will bring a 5000-member delegation and 150 cuisine journalists to Estonia. Furthermore, they have planned to start a project, Hooandja, to develop Estonia´s cooking arts and introduce it to the world, Demjanov went on.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

bocuse d´orculinary competition
Bocuse d´Or Europe round postponed to September

