Tourism sector hopes for rapid reopening of Finnish border

Tourism and catering companies hopes Finland will be able to reopen the border as soon as possible as many Estonian companies will not survive the new restrictions.

CEO of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants Ain Käpp told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday the 30 best restaurants in Estonia have been a magnet for tourists even in difficult situations.

The sector hopes labor market support measures will be continued until the spring and that the government will discuss the tourism support plan in the coming days.

"There is some movement on the part of Finland and, in addition to domestic tourists, Finland is still a very important target group. If the Finnish border closes, it will be extremely difficult. The turnover of hotels in Tallinn is already 75 percent lower than a year ago, and coping is extremely difficult," he said.

On Thursday, Finland closed the border to Estonian tourists and applied a two-week quarantine for Finns returning to the country from Estonia.

--

