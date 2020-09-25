news

Tourism sector hopes for rapid reopening of Finnish border ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ain Käpp.
Ain Käpp. Source: ERR
News

Tourism and catering companies hopes Finland will be able to reopen the border as soon as possible as many Estonian companies will not survive the new restrictions.

CEO of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants Ain Käpp told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday the 30 best restaurants in Estonia have been a magnet for tourists even in difficult situations.

The sector hopes labor market support measures will be continued until the spring and that the government will discuss the tourism support plan in the coming days.

"There is some movement on the part of Finland and, in addition to domestic tourists, Finland is still a very important target group. If the Finnish border closes, it will be extremely difficult. The turnover of hotels in Tallinn is already 75 percent lower than a year ago, and coping is extremely difficult," he said.

On Thursday, Finland closed the border to Estonian tourists and applied a two-week quarantine for Finns returning to the country from Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

language day

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:06

Tourism sector hopes for rapid reopening of Finnish border

10:41

Minister of Social Affairs: We want to avoid closing the country

10:37

Tourists from Estonia cannot visit Finland from Monday Updated

10:14

Riigikogu members sign international letter condemning Belarus violence

09:52

Video: Flora thorugh in Europa League qualifier on penalties

09:23

Ratings: Coronavirus handling may be behind Center losing ground to Reform

08:54

Ratings: Reform back on top as most popular party

08:07

Weather: Indian summer continues into weekend

24.09

President to UN: Pandemic brings global tech, governance opportunities

24.09

Estonia's future transport plan: People-centred, smarter, greener

24.09

Tallink starting negotiations to reduce port fees in Riga Updated

24.09

State assets rise by quarter of a billion in 2019

24.09

Riigikogu appoints Urmas Volens to Supreme Court bench

24.09

Food Bank: Most of the surplus food in Estonia goes to waste

24.09

Ratas: Government will discuss Estonia ferry disaster investigation soon

24.09

Kristjan Port: Are we interested in finding next doping cases?

24.09

Urmas Reitelmann: Riigikogu sinks into mud league

24.09

Estonian embassy in Washington: Freeh reputation not impeccable

24.09

FC Flora to continue Europa League odyssey Thursday evening

24.09

Estonia to support Belarusian civil society with €100,000

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: