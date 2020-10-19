news

Golden week of domestic tourism: Spas full during school holiday

Spa.
Spa. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
This year, the possibilities for the school holiday are limited. However, local spas are glad that during hard times, their houses and pools are full.

The recommendation by the government to spend the holiday in Estonia seems to have found traction with citizens. The week of the first holiday of the school year, spas in Saare County are fuller than usual.

"Because people can't go to Turkey or Egypt, they are preferring local, the waters are warm and the beach close. And definitely more than regularly. Usually, it is a bit quieter during the week, but this week, the house is almost full," the marketing manager of Saaremaa Spa Hotels, Urmas Pilt, said.

The welcoming manager of the GoSpa hotel, Marju Vijand, noted that this year, people have booked their trips well ahead. "It is internal tourism and Estonian families are the main visitors," she said.

Narva-Jõesuu is also doing well

The first school holiday clients arrived in Narva-Jõesuu spas on Friday afternoon. A quick check-in at the administration table, dressing gowns on and then to enjoy the spa.

"We can see how patriotic tourism is a growing trend and due to a fairly high interest in Ida-Viru County, we can say that we are packed with visitors. People are making the decision a little prior to the holiday, book for one or two days, it is this kind of an express holiday," the marketing manager of Noorus SPA Hotel, Darha Bojarova, said.

Executive manager of the Meresuu SPA&Hotel Igor Baranov noted that this week, the interest is fairly bigger. "Of course, we have some free rooms on working days, but the demand is significantly higher," he said.

Empty November is ahead

On the Health Board's corona card, Ida-Viru County is a navy blue area, which shows a high number of infected people. When one investigates the matter more closely, it turns out that bigger outbreaks are converged in Ida-Viru County's industrial cities and Narva-Jõesuu is quite free of the coronavirus.

Narva-Jõesuu's spas are hoping to save up some money to make it through to the end of the year parties.

"Autumn is the most anxious time of the year, let's be honest. The flu season, which should start soon, sets certain restrictions. We are hoping that the school holiday will allow us to keep on going but everything is not so rosy in November. It is basically empty," Darja Bojarova said.

However, the spas are not promising discounts because the competition is primarily between the quality of the service and luxury, which can't be provided cheaply.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

