Gallery: National handball team gathers before final Euro qualifiers

Sports
Open gallery
49 photos
Sports

The Estonian national handball team got together for a practice session ahead of their final qualification matches for the 2022 European Men's Handball Championship.

Estonia has two matches left in their second qualification phase. The national team will face off against Austria on April 29 in Tallinn and will head to Germany for a match on May 2.

Before the final two rounds, Germany holds eight points for first place in the group, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina with four points. Austria and Estonia are tied for third place at two points, but Austria holds an aggregate advantage of three goals from November. Estonia also won the match-up against Bosnia and Herzegovina by one aggregate goal.

The two groups leading the group table will advance to the final European championship tournament with the third-place finisher going into a pool of the best third-place teams from the group stage.

Therefore, Estonia's advancement in the tournament largely depends on defeating Austria, who will next face off against Bosnia themselves. An Austrian win over Bosnia would give Estonia a chance for direct qualification for the final tournament.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Expert committee recommends lowering AstraZeneca age limit

19:37

Spring Storm 2021 focused on battle-readiness exercises

19:05

Prosecutor seeking long sentence for accused in deadly Laagna Road crash

18:43

Tallinn rent exemption extended until end of May

18:28

Conductor Taavi Esko walks 1.6 million steps in one month

17:54

Jõhvi Coding School Opens for admissions

17:27

Gallery: National handball team gathers before final Euro qualifiers

17:06

Tanel Kangert and Rein Taaramäe to start in Giro d'Italia

16:43

Seven serious vaccination side effects reported last week

16:17

Regional daily: Court to decide on Lihula shooter sentence next month

15:58

Estonia fully behind Ukraine, Riigikogu speaker tells Rada counterpart

15:29

Kanepi out of Madrid Open in qualifiers

14:48

Scientific council chief: New coronavirus strains sure to arrive

14:40

Restrictions: Grades 9 and 12 can return to school on May 3

14:33

Vaccine refusals in Ida-Viru County overburdening intensive care units

14:11

Swedbank's Estonia profits fall to €37.6 million

13:52

Tallinn mayor: City to move on with Tallinn City Hall even without Tallink

13:36

Memorandum: Rail Baltic a precondition for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

13:15

Bill would bar civilians from publicly wearing EDF uniforms, insignia

12:55

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #6

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: