Gallery: National handball team gathers before final Euro qualifiers

The Estonian national handball team got together for a practice session ahead of their final qualification matches for the 2022 European Men's Handball Championship.

Estonia has two matches left in their second qualification phase. The national team will face off against Austria on April 29 in Tallinn and will head to Germany for a match on May 2.

Before the final two rounds, Germany holds eight points for first place in the group, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina with four points. Austria and Estonia are tied for third place at two points, but Austria holds an aggregate advantage of three goals from November. Estonia also won the match-up against Bosnia and Herzegovina by one aggregate goal.

The two groups leading the group table will advance to the final European championship tournament with the third-place finisher going into a pool of the best third-place teams from the group stage.

Therefore, Estonia's advancement in the tournament largely depends on defeating Austria, who will next face off against Bosnia themselves. An Austrian win over Bosnia would give Estonia a chance for direct qualification for the final tournament.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!