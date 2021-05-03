National handball team out of Euro qualifiers after big loss to Germany

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonia and Germany in action in their first match in January. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Sports

The Estonian men's national handball team lost 35:20 to Germany in their final 2022 European championships qualification group stage match and did not advance to the final tournament, finishing last in their group.

Although the Estonian side did not hold a single lead in Sunday's away match, the teams were neck and neck to start the match. The 2016 Olympic bronze took off from there, however, and opened a 17:10 lead going into halftime.

The German team showed its class in the second half and opened a 10-point lead by the 40th minute of the match. At one point, Germany extended their lead to 16, but Estonia was able to get one back for a 35:20 loss. Estonia also lost to Austria on Thursday.

Kaspar Lees and Karl Toom scored five goals for Estonia and Dener Jaanimaa threw in four goals for the losing side.

Kaspar Lees told ERR post-match: "We started the first half rather normal for us. We came into the match 100 percent prepared and were able to maintain that for the first half of the first period. Then they forced the pace, we were playing against one of the best teams in the world. The speed of the offense, strength of defense: That is where it collapsed and the gap increased."

Lees said the players were rattled by the deficit going into the second half. "Quite a few of our guys were visibly empty in the second half. On the positive side, we can say that we left it all out there. The depth of the opponent's bench brought new power on at all times and they did not hold back," the left wing added.

National team captain Martin Johannson wrapped up the qualification group stage: "The conclusion is positive. The most painful was the previous match against Austria. We were able to enter [Sunday's] match more energetically. We wanted to put our best foot forward, regardless of the mistakes. In conclusion: We got one win, would have wanted one more, but the direction is good."

Germany won all six of their Group 2 matches for a clear advancement to the final tournament in January 2022. Austria came in second in the group, splitting their six matches, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina with two wins and four losses. Estonia won once in the group, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 24:21 in January.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:08

New EDF contingent begins service in Mali anti-insurgency operation

16:54

Over 12,000 people have downloaded a COVID-19 vaccination certificate

16:42

Robert Rooba signs one-year contract with KHL team Severstal

16:21

Tartu seeking visitors' ideas for 'Car-Free Avenue' 2021

15:41

Narva, Ivangorod cross border concert marks International Jazz Day

15:25

Committee sends four buildings to Riigikogu for cultural endowment

14:55

President invited on Bellingshausen Arctic trip

14:26

Center Party expects foreign affairs, interior ministers to join party

14:05

Scientific council chief: No major events in summer

13:44

Synlab offering paid covid testing using mouth rinsing liquid samples

13:09

Experts: Real estate market is heating up, no price drop expected

12:42

Aeroflot suspends Tallinn-Moscow flights

12:16

Scientific council draws up three infection risk scenarios

11:48

National handball team out of Euro qualifiers after big loss to Germany

11:20

500 more deaths recorded in 2020 than 2019

10:52

Kaljulaid visiting Poland to mark May 3 Constitution anniversary

10:34

Health Board: 179 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, four deaths

10:22

Tallinn drawing up tramline project to Lasnamäe mega hospital

09:56

Unemployment fund proposes extending wage compensation scheme

09:39

Over 50s can get vaccinated against covid-19 from Monday Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: