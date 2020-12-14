Põlva Serviti reaches European Cup top 16, HC Tallinn out after loss ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
EHF European Cupt 13.12.2020: Põlva Serviti - Dukla Prague (CZE)
EHF European Cupt 13.12.2020: Põlva Serviti - Dukla Prague (CZE) Source: Helin Potter
News

While the second leg of Põlva Serviti's EHF European Cup 1/16 finals matchup against Czech team Dukla Prague ended with a 17:22 loss for the Estonian team, their first leg victory was enough to grant them passage to the top-16 draw. HC Tallinn is out of the tournament after a 24:27 loss to Swedish side Ystads IF.

Serviti went into Sunday's match against holding 19-goal lead from Saturday's first leg match and while the Czech side was able to take a five-goal victory, it was not enough over the two-match aggregate and Põlva passed through to the 1/8 finals.

"Two different days, especially on the attack. The defense held up and Eston Varusk was also good but we were not succesful at anything on offense. Alfred Timmo was injured yesterday (Saturday - ed.) and so we were missing an important gear. Luckily, our lead was enough and we achieved the most important - passage to the top 16," Serviti's head coach Kalmer Musting said post-match.

The third-highest tournament of European handball will continue its season in February. Serviti was last in the tournament's 1/16 round six years ago, defeating Ukrainian top side Zaporožje ZTR 24:21 at home but falling 23:28 in the second leg of the 1/8 finals and falling out of the tournament.

The draw for the top 16 will take place this weekend.

HC Tallinn out of European competition after loss in Sweden

The second Estonian squad in the EHF European Cup, HC Tallinn, began their second leg match in a nine-goal deficit, having lost to Swedish team Ystads IF 21:30 on Saturday. Their Sunday bout began in a scramble and while HC Tallinn played the role of chaser, they stayed right on the heels of the Swedish team.

Eventually however, HC Tallinn fell behind 25:23 with three minutes left. Ystads extended their lead by one more goal and finished with a 27:24 victory over the Estonian team.

HC Tallinn head coach Risto Lepp said post-match: "We can be pleased with everyone and everything today. We handled things nicely, both on offense and defense, Armis Priskus had a good game. It is clear our opponent gave some of their young players opportunities, but we received a great experience in the long-term and the boys got a lot of confidence."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:26

Marriage referendum draft passes first reading Updated

18:49

Paper: Restrictions bringing Latvians to shop in Estonia

18:25

Coronavirus round-up: December 7-13

17:54

Tax and Customs Board: Rules for ordering goods from UK to change

17:23

NyxAir to start flying Tallinn-Kuressaare route from December 21

16:51

Baltic states, Poland sign €720 million synchronization project agreement

16:23

New Estonian e-residency CEO announced

15:57

Domestic violence trial of ex-minister to continue next year

15:25

Approximately 300 Tallinn primary school students attend school on Monday

14:55

Lithuania introduces lockdown to stop coronavirus

14:27

Siim Kallas: The EU will not allow itself to be taken hostage

14:21

Põlva Serviti reaches European Cup top 16, HC Tallinn out after loss

13:52

Kristjan Tamm wins ITF tournament in Tunisia

13:24

eGA co-founds digital governance academy for Asia-Pacific region

12:57

Gallery: New digital organ at Palamuse Church consecrated

12:23

Culture recommendations: December 14-20

11:55

Nationwide Christmas peace proclaimed in Jõgeva

11:29

Snow cannons have allowed for skiing season to open in Estonian ski centers

11:15

Stockmann to sell buildings in Tallinn, Riga and Helsinki Updated

10:51

Center Party restores its majority in Narva city council

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: