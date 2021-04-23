Ratings: Reform most popular but gap narrowing

The Reform Party were the most popular party in April but its level of support has dropped slightly since the start of the year, a new survey from Kantar Emor shows.

Reform has 27 percent in April compared to 28 percent in March and 30 in February.

EKRE was the second most popular party with 21 percent, a 2 percent increase from March.

The Center Party is third at 19 percent, a slight increase from March but the party is a long-term downward trend.

Eesti 200 had 14 percent support in April, similarly to 16 percent last month and 15 percent in February. The Social Democratic Party (SDE) had 8 percent, Isamaa 5 percent, the Greens 3 percent and TULE had 2 percent.

The pollster also asked respondents for their second choice parties and then combined the totals of first and second choices. This can show the parties' potential for growth.

The results show the most popular party would be Reform with 39 percent of the vote and put Eesti 200 in second place with 32 percent support. EKRE and Center were in third and fourth place.

The graph below shows poll ratings by month between 2021 and 2010.

