Foreign minister wants to restart 'Baltic travel bubble' negotiations

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Flags of the three Baltic States. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) is seeking a mandate from the government to restart negotiations to restore the Baltic travel bubble between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The goal of the discussions, which could start next week, will aim to understand how Latvia and Lithuania see future opportunities. Liimets said the time is right to start negotiations because the three countries have similar infection rates.

"It is not yet at the right level to fully open up societies, but the time is right to start preparations and discuss how this would be possible," she told ERR on Wednesday.

"These discussions will look to the future, because it must be taken into account that week by week more and more people are being vaccinated in our societies," she said.

Liimets said it is too early to say if the travel bubble, which allowed free movement between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania last summer and fall, will be recreated in exactly the same way. She said a timeframe could not be discussed until the first meeting has been held.

The minister also discussed coronavirus passports and the EU's effort which is due to be introduced in June. She said Estonia is willing to take part in a pilot project to speed up their introduction.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:11

Most income tax declarations have been submitted electronically

15:54

Global Estonian Report: April 28 – May 5

15:19

Leucistic starling spotted in Lääne County

14:56

Foreign minister wants to restart 'Baltic travel bubble' negotiations

14:55

Regional daily: Keep in mind law when installing security cameras

14:20

Estonia expresses condolences after Riga fire kills eight

13:48

State-owned Enefit Green to go public in first half of 2022

13:25

Audit report: Third of COVID-19 reserve unspent at end of year

13:17

Russia expels Baltic diplomats

13:02

Teachers can use rapid coronavirus tests from May

12:33

Minister: Government has reached agreement on budget strategy

12:07

Vaccinations could start for 50, 60 year olds next week if doses arrive

11:41

Defense minister: Horror stories of defense budget cuts not true

11:13

Survey: Church attendance has fallen slightly in past five years

10:44

Health Board: 396 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, no deaths

10:43

Thousands of Jõgeva households left without power after substation fire

10:17

First Estonian-Latvian machine translator completed

09:48

US airborne exercise next week sees Järva County village become drop zone

09:28

T1 Mall of Tallinn to go bankrupt Updated

09:21

Entrepreneurs awaiting implementation of Estonian coronavirus passport

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: