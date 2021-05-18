COVID-19 rapid testing in schools from September will cost €850,000

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tallinn English College. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Coronavirus rapid tests are to be sent to kindergartens and schools ahead of the next academic year, the education ministry says. The distribution will cost €850,000, and follows a trial period of rapid tests.

While the full results of the trial period have not yet been compiled, schools, which went back to contact learning at the start of this week, will be getting the full roll-out of rapid tests, the ministry says.

Education ministry undersecretary Pärt-Eo Rannap said: "The plan is to distribute the tests to educational institutions in August. Before drawing up a usage and distribution plan, we are awaiting an overview of researchers' policy options in the near future, and which type of testing practice would be most effective: When, where and how often to perform tests."

The ministry distributed 50,000 rapid tests to local governments for trialling in kindergartens, general education and vocational schools at the beginning of this month, with one school, Tallinn English College (Tallinna Inglise Kolledž) saying that of just over 40 test recipients of different ages polled, nearly all said they would take the test again where needed and that instructions for testing were clear, even if they conducted a test themselves and without parental supervision.

The ministry says it wants the full feedback on the testing from schools no later than mid-June.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:32

EDF commander: Military chaplaincy service could be disbanded

19:29

Bill equalizing coalition, opposition select committee make-up passes

19:02

Sex allegations football coach has ban appeal quashed

19:01

Prime minister in Ukraine: Reforms best response to Russia aggression

18:18

Tallinn ambulance service not to fire staff declining COVID-19 vaccines

17:48

COVID-19 rapid testing in schools from September will cost €850,000

17:12

Finland travel entry bar not likely to be lifted in May, June

17:04

PPA deputy chief: Police orchestra might be disbanded too

16:45

New lead director and head of Tallinn City Theater announced

16:17

Government allocates €1.6 million to MS Estonia wreck underwater surveys

15:47

Ratings: Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 catch up with Center Party

15:18

Tallinn mayor: EDF orchestra could come under city authority

14:52

Vaccines chief apologizes over online reservation delays

14:22

Finance minister: More clarity needed in state budget drafting

13:49

Statistics: Agriculture characterized by part-time work, businesses

13:38

Minister of Interior: Orchestras of PPA and Defense Forces could be merged Updated

13:16

Prime minister to BBC: Russia diplomat expulsion a new phenomenon

12:22

Football world cup qualifier relocation to Poland cost state €140,000

11:48

Gallery: Old Luther quarter in Tallinn city center to come to life

11:13

Portal: Tallink ship home to 1,000 UK police officers at June G7 summit

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: