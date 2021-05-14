Children over 12 must wear masks to school from Monday

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Face masks and other self-protective equipment. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

From Monday (May 17), school children and students over the age of 12 must wear a mask when they return to the classroom, Minister of Education Liina Kersna (Reform) said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, there had been some confusion after it was announced students would not have to wear masks. Kersna clarified the situation on Thursday evening.

"According to the government's order, we still have the obligation to wear a mask in schools, because the level of risk of infection in Estonia is still high. At the moment, we really cannot waive the obligation to wear a mask," she told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Kersna said the government did not discuss lifting the mask obligation in schools and said the confusion arose from human error: "I think this information was simply passed on prematurely before the government order was approved."

Everyone over the age of 12 is required to wear a mask at school except in special cases, such as for health reasons. Rooms must also be well ventilated, the Ministry of Education and Research has said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:08

Ratas: All expenses were work-related

12:49

Pärnu County sea eagle chicks die, cause as yet unknown

12:12

Tallinn Day celebrated for the 20th time on Saturday

11:43

Survey: Public expect rising prices as COVID-19 crisis lifts

11:22

Fischer: Data shows there are benefits to coronavirus vaccination

10:55

Health Board: 279 new coronavirus cases

10:52

Museum visits fell by more than half in 2020

10:25

Children over 12 must wear masks to school from Monday

09:57

Man drowns after Pärnu County river boat capsizes

09:26

AK: Parties' local elections campaigning starts next month

08:52

Toidupank founder: By reducing food waste we can reduce climate change

08:29

AK: 14,000 vaccines booked online on first day open to over 40s

13.05

Reopening brings both joy and extra work to theaters

13.05

Ratas: No misuse of public purse took place on summer 2019 Saaremaa jaunt

13.05

Kadrina, Kose, Türi and Loksa centers will be renovated

13.05

Administration, health ministers: Ratas' expenses complaints are unfair

13.05

Gallery: Uku Suviste steps on stage in Rotterdam once again

13.05

Second pillar withdrawals slow greatly, third pillar applications rocket

13.05

Touring theater project 'Through the City: Karlova' to premiere in Tartu

13.05

Bolt launches e-scooter service in Rakvere, Viljandi, several other towns

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: