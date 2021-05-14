Children over 12 must wear masks to school from Monday

From Monday (May 17), school children and students over the age of 12 must wear a mask when they return to the classroom, Minister of Education Liina Kersna (Reform) said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, there had been some confusion after it was announced students would not have to wear masks. Kersna clarified the situation on Thursday evening.

"According to the government's order, we still have the obligation to wear a mask in schools, because the level of risk of infection in Estonia is still high. At the moment, we really cannot waive the obligation to wear a mask," she told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Kersna said the government did not discuss lifting the mask obligation in schools and said the confusion arose from human error: "I think this information was simply passed on prematurely before the government order was approved."

Everyone over the age of 12 is required to wear a mask at school except in special cases, such as for health reasons. Rooms must also be well ventilated, the Ministry of Education and Research has said.

