Scientific council recommended relaxing school restrictions again

The government's scientific advisory council on Monday again recommended the government relax restrictions on schools so all children can go back to the classroom.

The council, which has made the same recommendation for the last two weeks, said the school year ends soon.

Irja Lutsar, head of the council, said: "The scientific council still recommends that children go to school in the little time there is left. The Ministry of Education itself has suggested a 50 percent occupancy rate, which in a small school probably means everyone goes to school, but in a large school classes can be dispersed with masks and ventilation. In today's weather it is not difficult to open the windows."

Lutsar said indoor event restrictions will be discussed in the coming weeks.

The government will discuss the further easing of restrictions on Tuesday morning.

--

