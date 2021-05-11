All children, students can return to school on May 17

All children and students will be able to return to school from May 17, the government agreed on Tuesday. There will be no occupancy limit.

Speaking on Vikerraadio's "Uudis+", Minister for Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) said: "It is really a pleasure to say today that from May 17, or next week, all children will be able to go to school, including vocational schools and universities."

The government has scrapped the 50 percent occupancy limit on schools because this would have reduced the time children could go back to school before the end of term on June 11.  

Kersna said teachers and children over the age of 12 must wear a mask at school, classrooms must be ventilated and, if possible, CO2 sensors must be installed. Holding lessons outdoors is also recommended.

She added, that in the last few weeks of term, priority should be given to students who have fallen behind during distance learning.

On Monday, the government's scientific advisory council said the government should let all children go back to school with a 50 percent occupancy limit.

The number of new cases has plateaued at just over 2,000 for the last few weeks. The effect of the new restrictions introduced on May 3, which reopened shops and restaurants, will not be known for several weeks. There were expected to increase the infection rate.

Editor: Helen Wright

