Coronavirus round-up: May 3-9

Last week 2,283 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia compared to 2,402 the previous week. There were 32 deaths.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday or Tuesday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for May 3 - 9;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths of covid-positive patients by week;

Number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Estonia by week.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and Koroonakaart.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview: New restrictions were introduced last week, which can be read here.

On Monday, the government confirmed vaccination will open for the 16-49 age group on May 17.

Vaccination of all age groups has started in Ida-Viru County to try and increase the number of vaccinated people.

By week: There were 2,283 new cases of coronavirus last week, 119 fewer than the week before. This is the smallest fall in seven weeks - last week there were 202 fewer cases - and shows Estonia's coronavirus rate has reached a plateau. There have been a similar number of cases for the last three weeks.

There were more deaths last week - 35 compared to 27 the week before.

The 14-day infection rate was 355.0 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (May 10), compared to 376.6 a week earlier.

By day: The highest number of new cases on a single day last week was 430 (459 the week before) and the lowest was 157 (173 the week before).

There were 35 deaths. The highest on a single day was seven and the lowest was one.

By county: There was a decrease in new cases in Harju County last week, but there was an increase for the third week in a row in Ida-Viru and Tartu counties.

There were 1,040 new cases in Harju County compared to 1,176 last week - which is the lowest number since the start of November. New cases fell in Lääne-Viru County from 101 to 64.

Ida-Viru County's cases rose from 361 to 437, Tartu County's rose from 144 to 163 and Võru County's cases rose from nine to 23.

Pärnu County's had a total of 176, similar to 183 the week before. Saare County's case stayed the same.

As the Health Board no longer releases data about outbreaks, it is not possible to say why the infection rate is increasing in each region.

Several medical and care institutions will make vaccination mandatory

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots.

Hospital releases: 189 people were released from hospital last week, compared to 269 the week before.

On Monday, 293 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia, compared to 343 last week. The rate of admitted patients is still falling although hospitals in north Estonia are still full, similarly to previous weeks.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 2,283 positive tests last week and 28,314 negatives which gives a total of 30,597, similar to previous weeks.

The average positive share per day has fallen to 7.31 percent from 7.88 percent the week before. The infection rate has been falling for the last seven weeks.

Deaths: There were 35 deaths, compared to 27 last week. The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 1,204, as of Monday.

Vaccinations: In total, 33,790 people were vaccinated with a first dose last week, data from the Health Board shows. In total, 67,722 vaccinations were administered which is a record high number. 33,790 people received the first vaccination and 33,932 the second.

As of Monday (May 10), 373,391 people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccinations by sex, county and age: As of Monday, the majority of counties have a vaccination coverage rate of more than 30 percent with several counties now over 35 percent. Hiiu County still has the highest coverage rate of over 44 percent. Harju and Ida-Viru counties still have the lowest rates.

As of Monday, 221,848 women and 151,348 men had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine coverage is now more than 67 percent for people over 70 and 58 percent for people over 80, an increase of 2 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Note to readers

Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

