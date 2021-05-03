Coronavirus round-up: April 26 - May 2

Last week 2,402 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia compared to 2,604 the previous week. There were 27 deaths - the lowest since the middle of December.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday or Tuesday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for April 26 - May 2;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths of covid-positive patients by week;

Number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Estonia by week.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and Koroonakaart.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview: The infection rate R is 0.9, a slight increase from last week and restrictions were eased on Monday (May 3) which may lead to an increase in the infection rate in the coming weeks.

The scientific council has also created three risk scenarios for the next month.

Vaccination is progressing and on Monday vaccination started for the over 50s. Vaccination of the 16-49 age group should start on May 17. You can read ERR News' vaccine FAQ feature here.

The Janssen one-shot vaccine started to be used in Estonia last week.

12,062 people have generated their own COVID-19 vaccination passport QR code certificate since Friday.

By week: There were 2,402 new cases of coronavirus last week which is very similar to the week before and there were only 202 fewer cases. This is the smallest fall in six weeks and may suggest Estonia's coronavirus rate has reached a plateau.

There were 27 deaths last week compared to 45 the week before. The last time fewer than 30 people died in a single week was mid-December.

The 14-day infection rate was 376.6 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (May 3), compared to 447.3 a week earlier (April 26).

By day: The highest number of new cases on a single day last week was 459 and the lowest was 173 on Saturday. This is similar to the week before, although there were no days with more than 500 cases.

There were 27 deaths. The highest on a single day was 10 and the lowest was zero. This is the first time there have been no deaths on a single day since November 3.

By county: There was a slight decrease in new cases in Harju County last week, but several other counties saw their cases rise.

There were 1,176 new cases in Harju County compared to 1,423 last week.

Ida-Viru County's cases rose from 322 to 361, Tartu County's rose from 114 to 144 and Pärnu County's rose from 149 to 183.

However, new cases fell in Lääne-Viru County from 151 to 101 and Võru County's from 23 to nine. Saare County's case stayed the same.

As the Health Board no longer releases data about outbreaks, it is not possible to say why the infection rate is increasing in each region.

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots.

Hospital releases: 269 people were released from hospital last week, compared to 263 the week before.

On Monday, 343 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia, compared to 409 last week. The rate of admitted patients is still falling although hospitals in north Estonia are still full, similarly to last week.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 2,402 positive tests last week and 27,292 negatives which gives a total of 29,694, similar to the week before.

The average positive share per day has fallen to 7.88 percent from 8.35 percent the week before. The infection rate has been falling for the last six weeks.

Deaths: There were 27 deaths, compared to 45 last week. As mentioned above, this is the lowest number of deaths in a single week since mid-December. The number of deaths has been falling for four weeks.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 1,172, as of Monday.

Vaccinations: In total, 27,980 people were vaccinated last week, data from the Health Board shows. In total, 53,445 vaccinations were administered and 27,980 were first doses and 25,465 were second doses. The number of second doses administered each week is increasing.

As of Monday (May 3), 339,651 people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine

Vaccinations by sex, county and age: As of Monday, the majority of counties have a vaccination coverage rate of more than 25 percent with several counties now over 30 percent. Hiiu County still has the highest vaccination coverage rate of over 39 percent. Harju and Ida-Viru counties still have the lowest rates.

As of Monday, 204,770 women and 134,698 men had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine coverage is now more than 65 percent for people over 70 and 57 percent for people over 80, an increase of 3 percent and 2 percent respectively.

