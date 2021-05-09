Health Board: 157 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

157 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Sunday. There were six deaths.

In total, 3,193 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 4.9 percent. The 14-day average is 351.6 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 354.0 yesterday.

Seventy-seven cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 59 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 21 cases in Ida-Viru County, 15 in Pärnu County, 11 in Viljandi County and seven each in Tartu and Valga counties.

There were four cases in Lääne-Viru County, two each in Põlva, Rapla and Lääne counties and one in Jõgeva County. Eight cases had no information in the population register.

No cases were reported in Hiiu, Saare, Järva or Võru counties.

287 people are being treated in hospital, four fewer than the day before. Eighteen cases were opened during the last day. 211 patients are over 60 and the average age is 68.

Six new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 61-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, an 87-year-old man, and a 91-year-old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,201 people in Estonia in total.

5,510 vaccines were administered during the last day, 3,071 were first doses and 2,465 were second. In total, 372,224 people have been given a first dose and 157,488 people have received both doses.

Over 60 percent of the over 70s age category has been vaccinated in every country except Ida-Viru County.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

