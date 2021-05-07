Health Board: 383 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, seven deaths

A coronavirus advisory sign on a police car. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
383 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. More than 17,000 vaccinations were carried out on Thursday.

In total, 4,931 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 8.3 percent. The 14-day average is 357.2 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 357.9 yesterday.

164 cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 117 of those were in Tallinn.

Seventy-seven cases were confirmed in Ida-Viru County, 29 in Tartu County, 27 in Pärnu County, 20 in Viljandi County, 10 in Lääne County and nine in Valga County.

There were seven cases each in Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties, five in Jõgeva County, four each in Saare and Võru counties and two in Järva County. There were no cases in Hiiu and Põlva counties. Eighteen cases had no information in the population register.

313 people are being treated in hospital - 15 more than yesterday. Thirty-nine cases were opened during the last day. 229 patients are over 60 and the average age is 68.

Seven new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 70-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman, two 86 year-old women, and a 92-year-old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,194 people in Estonia in total.

17,619 vaccines were administered during the last day, 8,640 were first doses and 9,101 were second. In total, 362,866 people have been given the first dose and 147,501 have received both doses. 

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

Editor: Helen Wright

