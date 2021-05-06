Health Board: 366 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Test samples. Source: ERR
366 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

In total, 4,413 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 8.3 percent. The 14-day average is 357.9 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 363.2 yesterday.

189 cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 135 of those were in Tallinn. Seventy-two cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 25 in Pärnu County and 23 in Tartu County.

There were nine cases in Viljandi County, eight in Põlva County, seven in Võru County, six each in Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties, five in Jõgeva County, four in Valga County and three each in Hiiu, Saare and Järva counties. There were three cases that had no information in the population register and no cases were reported in Lääne County.

298 people are being treated in hospital, the first time since December 13 that fewer than 300 covid patients being treated. Thirty-seven cases were opened during the last day. 222 patients are over 60 and the average age is 68.

Four new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 71-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, and an 88-year-old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,187 people in Estonia in total.

13,154 vaccines were administered of those 7,307 were first doses and 5,867 were second doses. In total, 354,238 people have been given the first dose and 138,401 have received both doses.   

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

