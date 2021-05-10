Vaccination of 16-49 age group will start on May 17

Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
People aged 16-49 will be allowed to register for coronavirus vaccinations starting May 17, it was agreed on Monday by the vaccination workgroup.

The workgroup discussed if the 40-49 age group should be vaccinated ahead of those under 40, but they decided against it.

On May 17, everyone under 50 will be able to register for vaccination as time slots become available on the Patient Portal.

Additionally, vaccines will no longer be split evenly across the country and more will be directed to bigger population centers.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is only being used to vaccinate the over 50s and Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen will be administered to the under 50s.

To find out more about the vaccination process in Estonia read ERR News' FAQs article or visit the website https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/.

Your nearest vaccination center can be found here.

How to book a vaccination appointment:

  • Vaccination is open to all persons 50 years of age and older, and people turning 50 this year.
  • Additionally, vaccination is open to all people in risk groups who are at least 16 years of age.
  • Check from the Patient Portal digilugu.ee whether you are in a risk group.
  • You can get a vaccination appointment from the digital registry where open appointments are added according to the vaccine volumes arriving in the country, or by calling the registries of a hospital or a vaccinating private medical institution. NB! People in risk groups can book a vaccination appointment both at their family health center and other healthcare institutions. More options can be seen at the address digilugu.ee.
  • Instructions on how to make a booking at the digital registry are also provided by volunteers at the phone line 6003 033, calls are answered every day at 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

