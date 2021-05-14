Health Board: 279 new coronavirus cases

A social distancing sign at a playground in Pärnu. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
279 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. There were five deaths.

In total, 5,089 tests were analyzed and the positive rate was 5.5 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 327.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

116 cases were recorded in Harju County with 88 of those in Tallinn.

There were 70 cases in Ida-Viru County, 26 in Tartu County, 19 in Pärnu County, 13 in Valga County and nine in Viljandi County.

Seven cases were reported in Jõgeva County, three each in Järva and Saare counties, two each in Lääne, Põlva, Rapla, Võru and Lääne-Viru counties. There were no cases in Hiiu County. Three cases had no information in the population register.

As of Friday morning, 237 people are being treated in hospital and 23 new cases were opened during the last day. The average age of a patient is 66 years old and more than 166 people are 60 are being treated in hospital.

Five people infected with coronavirus died during the last day, taking the total to 1,217.

Yesterday, 12,948 vaccines were administered. In total, 391,119 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 175,806 people have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

Editor: Helen Wright

